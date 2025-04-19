The highly anticipated Season 2 of the massively mounted post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us premiered on 13th April 2025. The latest season has garnered rave reviews from critics and scored a brilliant Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. On IMDb, the series holds an overall user rating of 8.7/10, which is fantastic. After a gripping and steadily paced opening episode, fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath for the arrival of Episode 2 of the widely acclaimed series.

Recently, a popular gaming YouTuber DomTheBomb pointed out that, as per an early review, The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 “is a master class in direction and special effects that will churn your guts and scramble your brain…”. Read on to know what the reviewer said about the episode.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2 Early Review

As pointed out by the YouTuber, Verne Day from Newsday had earlier stated, “Let’s start with next Sunday’s episode, a master class in direction and special effects that will churn your guts and scramble your brain. You will emerge out the other side a different person — which may not be what you’re looking for but at least you’ll know what it’s like to be transformed by something as seemingly ephemeral as a TV show. This also happens to be one of the best TV episodes I’ve ever seen.”

Can Episode 2 Surpass The Last of Us Season 1 Critics’ Score?

As of now, both Season 1 and Season 2 of The Last of Us series hold the same Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%. But considering the aforementioned review, it now seems quite possible that The Last of Us S2 might outrank the opening season’s critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The verdict will be out in a couple of days.

The Last of Us Season 2 Plot & Cast

While the first season of the series was based on Naughty Dog’s extremely popular video game of the same name, Season 2 is based on The Last of Us Part II. Season 2 is set five years after the events shown in the first season. In the second season, the show’s two main characters, Joel (played by Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (played by Bella Ramsey), are living with Joel’s brother in Jackson, Wyoming. But their relationship has deteriorated because of some issues.

Besides Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles, The Last of Us also features Gabriel Luna, Isabel Merced, and Kaitlyn Dever in pivotal roles.

The ongoing second season of The Last of Us series consists of seven episodes, and the final episode will be aired on HBO on 25th May 2025. Indian viewers can stream the show on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform.

Check out the original X (Twitter) post here:

The Last of Us HBO Season 2 Episode 2 according to one reviewer is a a master class in direction and special effects that will churn your guts and scramble your brain: “Let’s start with next Sunday’s episode, a master class in direction and special effects that will churn your… pic.twitter.com/syzujEKqLf — DomTheBomb (@DomTheBombYT) April 18, 2025

