Pete Davidson has officially bid farewell to his tattoo-covered past as he revealed nearly spotless skin after investing a year and a staggering $200,000 into laser removal.

The popular comedian confidently went shirtless in a recent ad for Reformation, showcasing the results of his ink-free transformation.

Pete Davidson debuts new look for Reformation’s Valentine campaign after spending $200k on tattoo removal. pic.twitter.com/Il65OutKY1 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 11, 2025

Pete Davidson’s Stunning New Look: Shirtless and Ink-Free in New Ad

While posing on a plush orange carpet in pale slacks and white socks, the Kim Kardashian ex kept his look simple yet striking. His short, neatly groomed hair and piercing gaze added to the allure, leaving fans on X buzzing.

One admirer couldn’t resist commenting, “Hello there Pete, nice to meet your friend,” while another quipped, “Now we know why Kim and Ariana liked you.”

The funnyman was also seen in a sweatshirt that read, ‘Official boyfriend,’ as a leopard print purse rested by his side.

Pete Davidson went from looking like a Trader Joe’s bag to a regular paper bag pic.twitter.com/1JMQs7wPhB — mizge (@mihailo____) February 12, 2025

Pete Davidson’s Superbowl Weekend: Making Headlines Beyond the Game

Pete Davidson didn’t only create waves on the internet. Over Super Bowl weekend, the SNL alum was spotted in New Orleans, first mingling with Kevin Costner and Miles Teller at the big game, then attending a pre-Super Bowl bash hosted by Michael Rubin.

Dressed in a short-sleeved shirt, he put his tattoo-free arms on display, marking the progress of a removal journey he kicked off in 2020 as part of a personal reinvention.

Plot twist: Kevin Costner and Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/fB0MA5PPRt — ɴᴏ ᴄᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ʙᴜᴛs ɴᴏ ᴄᴏᴄᴏɴᴜᴛs (@damn_elle) February 10, 2025

Pete Davidson’s Tattoo Removal: A Decision Years in the Making

Once boasting a collection of over 200 tattoos, Davidson admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers that his ink choices weren’t exactly well-thought-out. From a series of cartoon characters smoking blunts to a Muppets tattoo, he confessed, “I got the dumbest tattoos.”

It was sobriety that gave him a fresh perspective, leading him to erase the ink he once thought defined him. “I got sober and I saw myself in the mirror, and I was like, ‘Nah. Who that?’ I was like, ‘I got to change it up a little bit,’” he shared laughing.

Davidson is undoubtedly committed, even though the process is gruelling , with each piece requiring at least seven painful laser sessions and color tattoos taking even longer.

He hopes to have every last trace removed before he turns 40, embracing what he calls a “fresh start.” A source close to him revealed that Davidson “just woke up one day and wanted them gone, and it’s been a years-long process.”

Fans got another glimpse of his transformation when he appeared on the Today show, bluntly calling the tattoo removal process “pretty terrible.” But he had a word of advice for those considering body art: “Make sure you really want to get it.”

