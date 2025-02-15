Blake Lively has often been labeled as a bully or too mean to her co-stars and staff. While she is still entangled in a lega battle with her It Ends With Us co-star/director Justin Baldoni, recently, assistant director of ‘A Simple Favor’ claimed a few more things about the actress. Barbara Szeman who worked as an AD on Lively’s movie ‘A Simple Favor’. Now, Szeman has accused Lively of being mean to her.

In a series of now-deleted comments on Henry Golding’s recent Instagram post about the movie sequel ‘Another Simple Favor’, Szeman made shocking revelations about Lively. She shared her experience on set and further talked about how Lively has been a bully to her. Scroll ahead to read further.

In the now-deleted comments on Golding’s post, Barbara Szeman wrote, “I worked with you on the first one. My experience with everyone was absolutely amazing, except for a certain someone who is the reason I quit being an AD. Guess who that person is… I wish you all the best with this though!” hinting at Blake Lively. Szeman’s comment garnered a lot of attention from the netizens, to which she stated that she wanted to ‘avoid’ but finally gave in to talk about it and share more instances about Lively.

Szeman claimed, “I know I cried my way home many nights because you try so hard to please someone who is never pleased and puts you down constantly.” She further added, “I can’t believe it’s actually getting back at her. Karma is real,” pointing at Lively’s ongoing legal chaos with Justin Baldoni because of their on-screen and off-screen feud.

However, after this fiasco, Barbara Szeman appeared on her Facebook account and shared her regret by writing, “Last time I leave a comment on an Instagram post.” To this, one of her friends commented, “I didn’t know this!!! I had heard from people that she was so nice and lovely to work with – apparently not,” which made Szeman to reply “maybe for them. Not for me lol.”

Another friend commented, “I’ve been thinking about you and this whole situation because you told me the stories so long ago. It’s good that you commented,” and the assistant director can be seen giving a ‘love’ react on this.

Amid the whole fiasco with Justin Baldoni, as Blake Lively was trying to clear up her reputation in the media, Barbara Szeman dropped this bomb, leaving the people baffled. Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni has sued Lively with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her team, and filed a lawsuit of $400 million against them.

Well, what are your thoughts about Blake Lively being accused as a ‘mean girl’ to her co-stars and staff?

