Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Ajith Kumar Delivers The 2nd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2025

Good Bad Ugly roared at the box office on Sunday, taking the four-day total of the film in the range of 83 – 85 crore in India. Meanwhile, the film will move towards the 150 crore mark worldwide very soon. However, the Sunday collections did not outperform the opening-day collections!

2nd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2025

Ajith Kumar’s film is now the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025, surpassing his own Vidaamuyarchi’s 81.58 crore in India. Interestingly, the film has surpassed Vidaamuyarchi’s entire lifetime collection on the first extended weekend!

Good Bad Ugly Box Office Day 4 Estimates

On the fourth day, Sunday, April 13, Good Bad Ugly managed to earn in the range of 19 – 19.5 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. This is almost in the range of the previous day which brought 19.75 crore at the box office!

Ajith Kumar’s Action Comedy Breaks 4 Major Records!

Interestingly, Ajith Kumar’s action comedy broke four major records at the box office in only 96 hours. Check them out.

Biggest Week 1 Tamil Film Already

Good Bad Ugly delivered the biggest first week in its first weekend for a Tamil film in 2025, surpassing the previous best, Vidaamuyarchi‘s 73.21 crore in the first week.

Surpasses Most Profitable Tamil Film

GBU surpassed the lifetime collection of the most profitable Tamil film of 2025, which is Vishal’s Madha Gaja Raja, which earned 48.70 crore at the box office in its lifetime.

Rules Two Spots In Top 3

Ajith Kumar rules two spots in the top 3 highest-grossing Tamil films of 2025 with Vidaamuyarchi’s 81.58 crore and Good Bad Ugly’s 83+ crore at number 2 and number 3. Ajith Kumar will soon surpass the highest-grossing Tamil film, Dragon’s 102.46 crore!

Ajith Kumar’s 250 Crore Worldwide Club

Ajith Kumar has entered the 250 crore club with a cumulative collection of almost 250+ crore worldwide, with Good Bad Ugly‘s almost 125 crore worldwide and Vidaamuyarchi’s 136.41 crore.

