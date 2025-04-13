It has been a lukewarm year for the Telugu Film Industry, with the Tollywood box office not churning out as great numbers as expected. In the first quarter of the year, Tollywood Box Office 2025 earned 599 crore with 10 major films. However, only two of them managed to get the hit superhit verdict.

Total Investment VS Returns In The First Quarter

In the first quarter, the total budget spent in the making of these 10 Telugu films was 800.5 crore. Against this massive budget, the ten Telugu films cumulatively earned 599 crore at the box office.

Tollywood Box Office 2025

Out of the ten Telugu releases, the two hits at the Tollywood Box Office 2025, Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Court: State VS A Nobody, contributed almost 46% of the total collection cumulatively! Barring these two hits, the remaining 8 films earned 371 crore at the box office.

Investment VS Collection Barring The Hits

Leaving the two hit films, a total investment of 740.5 crore was done on 8 films, which earned only 371 crore, incurring a loss of almost 405 crore. Almost 54% loss on the total investment made on the 8 films at the box office.

Biggest Loss At Box Office 2025

Ram Charan‘s Game Changer made the biggest loss owing to its huge budget. The film was made on a reported budget of 450 crore, and it could earn only 136.92 crore at the box office in India, making a loss of almost 67%.

Biggest Profitable Film Of 2025

The biggest profit-making project for Tollywood Box Office 2025 was Court: State VS A Nobody, which churned out a profit of 307% against a budget of only 10 crore!

Check out the reported budget and the box office collection of all the Telugu films that arrived in the first quarter of 2025.

Game Changer: 450 crore | 136.92 crore Daaku Maharaaj: 100 crore | 91.1 crore Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore Thandel: 75 crore | 66.06 crore Laila: 16 crore | 3.79 crore Brahma Anandam: 4.5 crore | 1.87 crore Mazaka: 25 crore | 9.6 crore Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.57 crore Robinhood: 40 crore | 12.24 crore Mad Square: 40 crore | 48.4 crore

Total Investment: 800.5 crore | Total Collection: 599 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

