The Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer Telugu spy action-comedy Jack has been witnessing a slow but decent run at the box office. The movie was released in the theatres on April 10, 2025. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Jack Box Office Collection Day 3

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 3rd day, the Siddhu Jonnalagadda starrer earned 92 lakhs*. This was a drop of around 8% since the movie had amassed 1.01 crore on its previous day. The film had opened at 2.5 crores.

However, instead of witnessing a further growth on its second day, it saw a crash of almost 59%. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 4.43 crores. Jack needs around 57 lakhs more to cross 5 crores.

The film needs a more positive word of mouth from the audience to see a sufficient boost in the collection. It also received mostly poor reactions from the masses which is not working much in the film’s favor. Jack’s occupancy in the morning shows was impressive with 25%. The occupancy further witnessed a growth in the afternoon shows with 27%.

However, it saw a decline in the evening shows with 21% occupancy. But it managed to bounce back in the night shows with an occupancy of 25%. The overall occupancy of Jack comes to 24%.

The movie also marks Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s lowest opening post COVID-19. Jack witnessed a 78% lesser opening than Siddhu’s 2024 film Tillu Square. For the unversed, Tillu Square had opened at a good 11.70 crores.

The movie has been directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Jack also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Sam CS.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

