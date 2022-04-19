Prabhas will next appear alongside Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in highly-anticipated movie ‘Project K’.

Sources suggest that the creators are to incorporate a new technology in the making of this movie.

Prabhas’ film is being shot with Arri Alexa technology, making it the first Indian film to use this cutting-edge technology.

Arri Alexa Technology is a digital motion picture camera system, which is used in the cinematography of sci-fi thrillers.

The goal is to enhance the visual experience, while the technology will not interfere with the emotions in the drama.

‘Project K’, directed by Nag Ashwin, is expected to be one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema.

Billed as a sci-fi thriller, the makers have collaborated with top IT company Mahindra, to deliver the best output possible.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and other biggies are to play major roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also star in the next film directed by Maruthi Dasari, Raja Deluxe. Sources close to Maruthi confirm that the final script has been locked and a massive house set is being built at the Aluminium Factory, where most of the movie’s shoot is to happen.

