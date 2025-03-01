American horror-comedy The Monkey is set to become a box office success. It will soon surpass 2023’s Ferrari to become Neon’s top 5 highest-grossing film of all time. The movie features Theo James, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood in key roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has received generally positive reviews, holding a 78% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise for its dark humor, effective scares, and strong performances—especially from Theo James and Elijah Wood. Director Oz Perkins has been recognized for his ability to mix psychological horror with gruesome visuals, further solidifying his place in modern horror cinema.

The Monkey was made on a modest budget of $10 million to $11 million. It is set to cross the $25 million milestone at the worldwide box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie based on Stephen King’s short story collected $848K on Thursday, experiencing a -7 % drop from Wednesday. It also registered the second biggest Wednesday ever for Neon only under Longlegs’ $2.3 million. The film has hit the $18.2 million cume in the United States.

It is beating Ferrari’s $18.6 million run now. For the uninitiated, Ferrari was released in 2023 and directed by Michael Mann. It featured an ensemble cast comprising Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. It was reportedly a success in the US but not so much overseas.

The 2023 Neon movie collected $18.6 million in its domestic run and $25.05 million overseas for a worldwide collection of $43.6 million. The Monkey is surpassing Ferrari’s domestic total as the fourth highest-grossing Neon film. At the international box office, it has so far collected $6.66 million, and allied to the domestic; the film has hit the $24.9 million cume. It is probably crossing the $25 million mark globally as we speak.

The Monkey was released in the theatres on February 21.

