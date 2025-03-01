Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho’s movie Mickey 17 will be released in the United States this coming week, but it has already been released in South Korea. It has kickstarted its journey with inspiring numbers on its opening day and at #1. It has opened to positive reviews and is expected to be a box office success. Scroll below for the deets.

It holds an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 43 critic reviews. The critics consensus reads, “It finds Bong Joon Ho returning to his forte of daffy sci-fi with a withering social critique at its core, proving along the way that you can never have too many Robert Pattisons.” The reported budget of the movie lies between $120-$150 million.

Mickey 17 is based on the Edward Ashton novel Mickey 2. Robert Pattinson leads the film with an impressive cast, including Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the movie debuted in Korea, director Bong Joon-ho’s home market, with great numbers on its opening day. It has surpassed Pattinson’s The Batman as the biggest opening day for WB post-COVID. The film collected a solid $1.7 million on Friday, its opening day.

According to the report, it landed at #1, dominating 72.1% of market share. The sci-fi flick has beaten The Batman’s $1.5 million, released on Tuesday, the holiday opening day on March 1, 2022. The movie has also surpassed Dune 2’s $1.1 million, which was exactly a year ago, on February 28. Mickey 17 has received 9.0 Golden Eggs from the ticket buyers on CGV. It is equal to a B+ on CinemaScore. The movie has been awarded an 8.5 star on Megabox.

Robert Pattinson’s movie Mickey 17 will be released in the United States on March 7. It opened in South Korean cinemas on February 28.

