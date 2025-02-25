Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Dil Toh Pagal is all set to be re-released in the theatres this Friday. It is part of a broader trend of returning classic films to theaters, allowing audiences to relive memorable cinematic experiences. From Sanam Teri Kasam to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Veer-Zara, several iconic films were re-released in the past few months, and they have significantly contributed to the film’s box office collections; this 1997 romance drama is also expected to cross a major milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was directed by Yash Chopra, marking his and SRK’s third collaboration. The musical romance movie was a big commercial success, receiving numerous accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Karisma. It redefined romance in Bollywood and is considered among Yash Chopra’s biggest romantic hits and a classic Indian movie.

For the unversed, Karisma Kapoor was initially hesitant to accept the role of Nisha, the supporting character. Besides Karisma, several other actresses were offered the part, but they all rejected it. It was finally portrayed by Karisma, and she was widely praised for her performance, bagging the Filmfare Award and National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actress category. Based on Box Office India’s data, the film collected 98 lakhs on its first day and a strong 2.75 crores net in its debut weekend at the Indian box office.

The film’s net box office collection in India was 34.97 crores, and now it has the chance to cross the 50 crore mark. Dil To Pagal Hai needs around 15.03 crores to reach its target. It will be a huge thing for the film to achieve this milestone as it is re-releasing after over two decades. The film’s songs, the choreography, and the chemistry between the leads have always been appreciated by the viewers. People loved watching SRK in romantic movies, and that largely contributed to the actor’s success today. He is known as the King of Romance.

The re-release will generate new revenue from ticket sales, especially from fans who want to relive the movie in theaters. With nostalgia-driven marketing, it could attract both old fans and new audiences. Therefore, earning 50 crore might not be hard for this cult classic Bollywood flick. Dil To Pagal Hai collected 71.86 crores gross globally during its original run.

More about the movie

The film explores the themes of love, destiny, and soulmates. Rahul is a passionate choreographer who doesn’t believe in love, whereas Pooja thinks that someone, somewhere, is made just for her. The story unfolds as their fates intertwine through a dance troupe and a love triangle involving Nisha.

Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor starrer Dil To Pagal Hai by Yash Chopra will be re-released in major cinema chains in India on February 28.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Worldwide Box Office: Finally Beats Venom: The Last Dance To Enter 2024’s Top-10 Highest-Grossers List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News