Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, has failed miserably at the Indian box office. Due to Saiyaara’s fantastic run, the film was postponed, but it didn’t help a bit. Due to the low pre-release buzz, it started its journey on a slower note. Afterwards, mixed to poor word-of-mouth made things worse. Now, the situation is so bad that the comedy biggie is lagging behind its predecessor by over 50% in collections. Keep reading for a detailed report of 22 days!

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

Despite the sequel factor, the Bollywood comedy entertainer failed to generate hype around it. Due to low hype, it started its run with disappointing collections, and thereafter, there was no turnaround. In the opening week, it earned 33.07 crores, followed by just 12.33 crores in the second week. During the third week, it was severely impacted by War 2 and Coolie and earned just 98 lakh.

Son Of Sardaar 2 entered the fourth week on a dismal note by earning just 9 lakh on day 22. Overall, it has earned 46.37 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 54.71 crores.

Box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 33.07 crores

Week 2 – 12.33 crores

Week 3 – 98 lakh

Day 22 – 9 lakh

Total – 46.37 crores

Son Of Sardaar 2 vs Son Of Sardaar

For those who don’t know, Son Of Sardaar was released during Diwali 2012, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan-led Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Despite a clash and mixed reviews, it managed to earn 105.03 crore net at the Indian box office.

Now, 12 years later, Son Of Sardaar 2 is struggling to earn even half of the collection earned by its predecessor. If a comparison is made, the sequel lags by 55.85%. It is heading for a lifetime collection of below 48 crore net in the current situation.

