Mahavatar Narsimha has stunned everyone with its fantastic run. Amid the storm of Saiyaara, it made its impact, and in the last week, despite War 2 and Coolie arriving in theatres, it didn’t show signs of fatigue. The good thing is, it has got new life due to the failure of War 2, as the film has secured good show/screen count in the Hindi belt in its fifth week, replacing the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer at many locations. This has made its chase towards one major milestone easy at the worldwide box office.

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 29 days?

The Indian animated juggernaut was released with minimal expectations, but all thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, it raked in fantastic numbers week after week. As per the latest update, it earned a staggering 219.21 crore net at the Indian box office in 29 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 258.66 crores.

Overseas, too, Mahavatar Narsimha has emerged as a good success story, earning 24 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 282.66 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 219.21 crores

India gross – 258.66 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 282.66 crores

Chasing a historic milestone

As we can see, Mahavatar Narsimha needs less than 20 crores to hit the 300 crore milestone globally. The remaining distance will be easily covered since the film still has some fuel in the tank. Whenever it achieves the feat, it will become the first-ever Indian animated film to earn 300 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Budget and box office verdict

The Indian animated film was reportedly made on a controlled budget of 15 crores. Against it, it earned 219.21 crore net in India, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 204.21 crores. Calculated further, it equals 1361.4% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super duper hit verdict.

