From Toronto to the tinsel town, Nora Fatehi has come a long way and made a mark of her own in the film industry with her superhit dance numbers and performances.Though she still continues to eprform dance numbers, Nora wants to explore more in her acting career and has finally opened up about her journey in the Bollywood.

The 31-year-old diva made her film debut in 2020 with ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and has revealed that in her upcoming films the audience will get to see her in different genres. Nora Fatehi says that her forthcoming projects have allowed her to explore more and push herself as an actress.

In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the dancing queen revealed that it was quite a challenge for her to convince the directors, not because she’s a dancer, but as there’s a shortage of filmmakers who would want to take a chance on her.

Nora said, “I don’t think because I dance is why they don’t want to cast me. Our main iconic heroines in Bollywood have been dancers who perform beautifully. And they excel in dance numbers, right? That was just a part of the package of being like an iconic heroine. I don’t think it was because of that. I think it was always, oh, I don’t know. It’s almost like let’s see who will take the chance on her [on me] and if she delivers in all the categories, meaning, the acting skills, the presence, the aura, the ability to express the language skill, then we’ll all jump on the opportunity. So I think it was who would have got the balls to do it first, to take a chance on me first. I think that was what everyone was waiting for.”

According to Nora, the competition is extremely high in the film industry and claimed that filmmakers are not casting anybody apart from the ‘four girls’ who are getting work at present. Without naming the actresses, Nora continued, “Today the industry has become very competitive. Let’s be realistic. There are only a few films a year. And sometimes what happens with filmmakers is they don’t think outside of what’s in front of them. So if only four girls are doing films, and they’re going in rotation, and all four are getting projects nonstop, the filmmakers will only remember those four, they won’t think beyond that”.

She further added, “So your job is to try to intercept the four and become five and get into rotation and then that’s just how the ball rolls. And yeah, I mean, it’s hard work, but it’s happening. And I’m very grateful for that. I just have to prove myself, so I can stick around. That’s the next challenge.”

Talking about her next projects, Nora said, “So I’ve been only shooting films this year. It’s been crazy, back-to-back firms, and as lead roles, it’s happening now, a lot of them will be releasing next year. I’m particularly excited about one or two projects right now. And I’m really lucky. You know I’ve been waiting for so long to be cast as a lead in a film. And this year, they’ve just happened back to back so quickly, and thankfully, in different genres. So one is a comedy with Excel films. One is a family drama film. I’m very, very, very excited about that one. One other one is an extreme action sports film. And now I’m doing two Telugu films as one of the leads. And yeah 100% is not happening anymore.”

However, Nora did say that “things today are taking a huge shift” and she is finally getting good films now. She concluded, “I would say it’s all the years of hard work. But of course, before the pandemic, I was in Street dancer, that was a huge opportunity for me and a big door opener. And in Batla House, I did act in that film. But this is the year for me to embody the lead roles that I’ve been working on and hoped for for years.”

