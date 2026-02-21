O’Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal, ended its first week on a decent note, and yesterday (February 20), it entered the second week. After crossing the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office, the film performed well on its second Friday, day 8. In fact, it displayed an upward trend, which doesn’t really happen often.

How much did O’Romeo earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

In the opening week, the Bollywood romantic action thriller scored 52.51 crore. On day 8, it earned 3.25 crore, displaying a jump of 4.83% from day 7’s 3.25 crore. Overall, it has earned 55.76 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 65.79 crore gross. Considering the pace and the absence of major Hindi releases, the film aims for a lifetime collection of over 80 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Day 8 – 3.25 crore

Total – 55.76 crore

Soon to become Shahid Kapoor’s 6th highest-grossing film

Currently, O’Romeo is the seventh-highest-grossing film of Shahid Kapoor, and it’ll soon claim the sixth spot. To secure the sixth position, the film must beat Haider (58.3 crore), which is just 2.54 crore away. The feat will be accomplished today, on day 9. In fact, the film might even become Shahid’s fifth-highest-grosser today as it needs only 3.85 crore more to overtake Udta Punjab (59.6 crore).

Before concluding the run, O’Romeo will definitely secure the fourth spot among Shahid Kapoor’s top 10 grossers by beating R…Rajkumar (65.9 crore). It also has an outside chance to claim the third spot by surpassing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (87 crore).

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat – 300.26 crore Kabir Singh – 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore R…Rajkumar – 65.9 crore Udta Punjab – 59.6 crore Haider – 58.3 crore O’Romeo – 55.76 crore (8 days) Kaminey – 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero – 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu – 37.2 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 22: Crosses The 70 Crore Mark; To Conclude Its Run As Rani Mukerji’s 5th Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News