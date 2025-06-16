Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and an ensemble, ended its second weekend on a good note. After performing decently during the opening week, the film needed a good jump during the second weekend, and that’s exactly what happened. In the absence of any major Hindi releases, the biggie crossed 240 crores on day 10 and also surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Performs well during the second weekend

In the opening week, the comedy thriller comfortably entered the 200 crore club. On the second Friday, it remained steady by earning 10.13 crores globally. On Saturday, there was a good jump as 14.94 crores came in. Yesterday, on Sunday, it jumped again and earned around 16.51 crores. Overall, during the second weekend, the magnum opus amassed 41.58 crore gross globally.

How much did Housefull 5 earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

In India, Housefull 5 has earned 191.97 crore gross so far (162.69 crore net). In the overseas market, it has crossed the 50 crore mark with its current earnings standing at 53.01 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at 244.98 crore gross. From here, it aims to cross the 300 crore mark easily.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 162.69 crores

India gross – 191.97 crores

Overseas gross – 53.01 crores

Worldwide gross – 244.98 crores

It’s now Bollywood’s 2nd highest-grosser in 2025!

With 244.98 crore gross already in, Housefull 5 has comfortably surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (241.88 crore gross) to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025. It stands below Chhaava (827.06 crore gross). Since Raid 2 has slowed down, it won’t be able to overtake the comedy thriller in the upcoming days, and the latter will remain in the second position.

Take a look at the top Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores

Housefull 5 – 244.98 crores

Raid 2 – 241.88 crores

Sikandar – 211.34 crores

