Bharat Kapoor, a veteran Indian film and television actor, passed away yesterday. He might not have appeared in leading roles, but his strong screen presence in movies left an impact on audiences. He is best remembered for his menacing villain roles across Hindi cinema. We will be discussing his cause of death, funeral, and more.

Bharat Kapoor’s journey in the showbiz

The actor began his career in 1972 and maintained a steady career in the movies for about four decades. Some of Kapoor’s most notable works include Noorie, Ram Balram, Love Story, Swarg, Khuda Gawah, Satyamev Jayate, and more. Among these, Noorie is his most prominent work, and even Khuda Gawah. In later years, some of his notable movies include Barsaat, Sajaan Chale Sasural, and Meenakshi.

Apart from movies, Bharat Kapoor was also a prominent face on Indian television. The late actor appeared in a range of well-known shows, connecting with viewers nationwide. His small-screen works include Campus, Parampara, Rahat, Saans, Amanat, Tara, Chunauti, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki. He left the world of cinema and television in recent years, but the audience still remembered him for his work, and he remained a familiar face.

About Bharat Kapoor’s death & funeral

Bharat Kapoor’s friend and colleague, actor Avtar Gill, confirmed his passing to the media. He told ANI, “He was sick for the last two-three days. He was at home and he died at home at around 3 pm in the afternoon. And I got a call from his son at around 4-4.30 pm. He had stopped working for a long time.” Kapoor passed away at 80. He was reportedly admitted to Mumbai’s Sion Hospital, and his death was caused by multiple organ failure.

According to Gill [via Asia Net News], very few people attended Bharat Kapoor’s funeral. Gill attended the funeral, and after that, he said, “I’ve just returned from the cremation ground. His son told me he wasn’t well for the last three days. He was in the hospital first, and then at home.” He also said, “Very few people attended the funeral. Only a few members from our IPTA theatre group were there. A prayer meet will be held at his house on April 30, from 5 PM to 7 PM.”

Bharat Kapoor leaves behind a body of work that continues to resonate with the viewers who admired him for bringing depth to antagonist roles. His legacy lives on through the characters he so convincingly brought to life, and may his soul rest in peace.

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