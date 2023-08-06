Hollywood actress and GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow has made a lot of bizarre statements in the past, for which she has been mocked on the Internet brutally. The actress also came into the limelight for all the wrong reasons when she, in her blog, claimed that women should steam clean their vagin*s. Her statement, at the time, was opposed by a doctor sharing that it could be very harmful and in worst case scenarios, even deadly. Scroll down to know more.

Gwyneth Paltrow is best known for her movies like Iron Man, Avengers, Spider-Man, Contagion and many more. On the personal front, Paltrow always manages to stay in the headlines with her controversial statements.

Speaking of Gwyneth Paltrow’s statement in 2015, according to the NY Daily News, the actress stated, “The real golden ticket here is the Mugwort V-Steam. You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al.” While shedding light on the procedure, Paltrow dubbed it as “energetic release “and “hormonal balance.” She further shared that guys could take part too, except the V-steam for them is called the A-steam and the solution travels up a different orifice. The actress concluded, “If you’re in LA, you have to do it.”

Reacting to Gwyneth Paltrow’s claims, Dr. Jen Gunter, who specializes in vulvovaginal disorders, claimed, “If you want to feel relaxed get a good massage — if you want to relax your v*gina, have an org*sm” adding, “Mugwort or wormwood … can’t possibly balance any reproductive hormones, regulate your menstrual cycle, treat depression, or cure infertility.”

Another doctor named Amos Grunebaum claimed, “I would never tell anybody to do this because the potential risks are much higher than the potential benefits.”

This is not the first time when Paltrow has made unusual medical claims. She once wrote about the ingredients in her anti brain-fog smoothie mentioning it includes, “Brain dust increases mental flow, maca delivers abundant energy, mental stamina, and an elevated mood, and the vanilla mushroom protein relieves stress while nourishing the heart and spirit.”

The Oscar-winning star once also shared she loved the Mii Amo Spa in Sedona, Ariz, writing, “The menu offers everything from psychic massage to a Sedona clay wrap, to reiki and lymphatic drainage. Meanwhile, spiritual treatments include meditation, hypnosis, and past life regression. It’s like three years of therapy in three days.”

