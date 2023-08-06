Angelina Jolie is one of the top actresses in Hollywood who has been entertaining fans across the globe for over four decades. While the actress often makes the headlines owing to drama in her personal life – like her ongoing custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt and the recently concluded Château Miraval issue, we take you back to when Angie shocked the world with a lip lock.

If you’re wondering why a lip lock would make someone’s jaws drop, it’s because this smooch had Jolie kissing a member of the same s*x – yes, an actress. Scroll below to know more about this sensual kiss from the 1990s and pictures capturing the moment.

While scrolling through Instagram, we came across one of Angelina Jolie’s fan pages – angelinajoliekl. A scroll through their page landed us on a post that featured several images of the actress with Australian actress Peta Wilson. The post – captioned “Angelina Jolie and Peta Wilson’s kiss at the 1997 Cable ACE Awards,” includes pictures of the two beauties locking lips and having a blast dancing.

The pictures see Angelina Jolie looking pretty in a greyish-blue silk sleeveless slip dress. Featuring a broad and deep neckline (though all her assets were modestly covered), the then short-haired actress paired the look with black heels and a red ribbon on her chest. While the outfit wouldn’t have made the headlines, it’s Jolie securely holding Peta Wilson’s head in place before smashing their lips together that made eyes pop, and jaws drop.

While the initial images see the two divas lock lips and then share a light laugh and hug, the remaining pictures see them both having a blast as they dance the night away. Check them out here:

Did you see these pictures of Angelina Jolie kissing another actress before?

