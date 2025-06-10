Ballerina, from the John Wick universe, features Ana de Armas in the leading role alongside Keanu Reeves reprising his iconic role for a cameo. Her journey to leading a powerful character in a huge franchise is a story in itself. Surprisingly, Ballerina wasn’t her first collaboration with the OG John Wick. Armas’ film journey comes full circle as she reunites with Reeves a decade after making her English-language debut alongside Keanu Reeves in Knock Knock (2015)—a film she shot while still learning English on set. This time, she wasn’t a newcomer, but a formidable action star in her own right.

Keanu Reeves & Len Wiseman Laud Ana de Armas

Talking about their collaboration, Keanu Reeves says, “She’s a wonderful actress, so talented. And that inner strength and motivation, being able to draw that up and to show that in the stillness of the scenes that we had together. She’s quite a presence.”

Len Wiseman agreed, saying, “She’s perfect for the role in many ways. What I love about this franchise series is that it is more of an actor-based action, and so we see the actors doing more of their own performance and choreography. And she was game with that.”

Ana didn’t just embrace the role—she dove in headfirst.. From the very beginning, Ana insisted on undergoing intensive combat training and hands-on stunt work, determined to honor the high standards of the John Wick legacy. Her dedication is evident in every frame.

Ballerina Plot

Directed by Len Wiseman, Ballerina tells the gripping story of Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), a highly skilled assassin on a relentless quest for vengeance against those who destroyed her family. Set between the explosive events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4, this latest installment expands the franchise’s universe with the signature blend of pulse-pounding action, immersive world-building, and jaw-dropping stunts.

Ballerina released in the US on June 6, and it will hit Indian theaters on June 13 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. In contrast to the invincible superheroes that dominate the screen, Eve bleeds, fights back, and transforms—making her story all the more human and resonant.

Ballerina Trailer

