Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is in the last leg of its box office run. The historical action drama is the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It has completed four weeks in theatres on a successful note. Scroll below for the day 28 report!

How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?

According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 45 lakh on day 28. It enjoyed the Eid holiday benefit on the fourth Thursday, but there’s strong competition from Deool Band 2, which is dominating the Marathi ticket windows. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed a 12.5% drop, which is decent.

The cumulative total in India reaches 103.15 crore net, which is approximately 121.71 crore in gross earnings. Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan co-starrer is the first Marathi film to clock a century at the domestic box office. It will be exciting to see the new benchmarks it sets in its lifetime.

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Day 22: 60 lakh

Day 23: 1.22 crore

Day 24: 1.30 crore

Day 25: 45 lakh

Day 26: 45 lakh

Day 27: 40 lakh

Day 28: 45 lakh

Total: 103.15 crore

Raja Shivaji Budget vs Profits

Raja Shivaji is made on a reported budget of 75 crore. In 28 days, the makers registered returns of 28.15 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 37.53%. The historical action drama is a plus affair in India.

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 27 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 103.15 crore

ROI: 28.15 crore

ROI%: 37.53%

India gross: 121.71 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 126.71 crore

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 14: Suriya Starrer Completes Two Weeks In Theatres – Budget, Collection, Profits & Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News