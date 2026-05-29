Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is in the last leg of its box office run. The historical action drama is the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. It has completed four weeks in theatres on a successful note. Scroll below for the day 28 report!
How much has Raja Shivaji earned in India?
According to estimates, Raja Shivaji collected 45 lakh on day 28. It enjoyed the Eid holiday benefit on the fourth Thursday, but there’s strong competition from Deool Band 2, which is dominating the Marathi ticket windows. In the last 24 hours, it witnessed a 12.5% drop, which is decent.
The cumulative total in India reaches 103.15 crore net, which is approximately 121.71 crore in gross earnings. Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan co-starrer is the first Marathi film to clock a century at the domestic box office. It will be exciting to see the new benchmarks it sets in its lifetime.
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Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):
- Week 1: 57.7 crore
- Week 2: 27 crore
- Week 3: 13.15 crore
- Day 22: 60 lakh
- Day 23: 1.22 crore
- Day 24: 1.30 crore
- Day 25: 45 lakh
- Day 26: 45 lakh
- Day 27: 40 lakh
- Day 28: 45 lakh
Total: 103.15 crore
Raja Shivaji Budget vs Profits
Raja Shivaji is made on a reported budget of 75 crore. In 28 days, the makers registered returns of 28.15 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 37.53%. The historical action drama is a plus affair in India.
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 27 Summary
- Budget: 75 crore
- India net: 103.15 crore
- ROI: 28.15 crore
- ROI%: 37.53%
- India gross: 121.71 crore
- Overseas gross: 5 crore
- Worldwide gross: 126.71 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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