Eric Dane, affectionately dubbed “McSteamy” by Grey’s Anatomy fans, steamed up screens long before his Euphoria days. With a jawline carved by the TV gods and a smolder that could rival a thousand suns, Dane made his mark as Dr. Mark Sloan, the plastic surgeon with a heart and abs of gold.

From Grey’s to The Last Ship to portraying Cal Jacobs in HBO’s chaotic teen drama Euphoria, Dane’s career has been a ride through steamy stethoscopes, naval battles, and deeply flawed fatherhood. Off-screen, things have been just as headline-worthy. In 2004, Eric married Jawbreaker actress Rebecca Gayheart in a surprise Vegas ceremony.

Their chemistry sparked a love story filled with red carpets, growing pains, and two adorable daughters, Billie and Georgia. Though the couple separated in 2018, they’ve kept things cool and co-parented like pros. It’s safe to say, whether in scrubs or sweats, Eric Dane knows how to keep life dramatic.

Who Is Eric Dane’s Wife?

Rebecca Gayheart is basically the original cool girl from the ’90s. Born in Hazard, Kentucky (yes, that’s a real place), she grew up with a miner dad, a Mary Kay mom, and big Hollywood dreams. At 15, she won a modeling contest and zipped off to New York, landing commercials for Campbell’s Soup, Burger King, and Noxzema. That last one earned her the nickname “The Noxzema Girl” because her face was literally everywhere.

She jumped into acting with soap operas and popped up in shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, where she played the kind of girl who breaks hearts without even trying. Then, in 2003, she bumped into Eric Dane. Ten months later, boom, Vegas wedding!

They had two daughters who were already stealing the spotlight. Billie, the 15-year-old firstborn, is giving full 1990s mom vibes and rocks red carpets like she’s done it since birth. Georgia, 13, was called a “Buddha baby” because she was just that chill, slept well, ate well, barely cried. Total dream. Even though Rebecca and Eric Dane split in 2018, they’ve stayed solid as co-parents. Rebecca still has that effortless charm and passed it on.

Eric Dane Shares ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane, our forever “McSteamy” and Euphoria’s complicated dad, just shared some profoundly personal news: he’s been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. At 52, Dane told PEOPLE he’s facing the challenge with strength and support, saying, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

ALS is a rare and progressive disease that affects nerve cells, slowly weakening the muscles and eventually impacting speech, mobility, and breathing. There’s no cure yet, but treatments can help manage symptoms. The average life expectancy after diagnosis is 3–5 years, though some people beat those odds for decades.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane is not slowing down yet. He’s heading back to the Euphoria set this week, proving he’s still got that Cal Jacobs fire, even if the real guy is a million times likable. Through it all, his biggest cheerleaders are still his family. From TV heartthrob to real-life fighter, Eric Dane continues to show the world what resilience looks like, with a side of style and heart.

