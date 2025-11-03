Shah Rukh Khan’s King title was revealed on November 2, 2025, as a special birthday announcement. The excitement is at its peak as Siddharth Anand’s directorial received massive praises from all across. With staggering views on YouTube, it has emerged as the 2nd most-viewed first glimpse within the first 24 hours. Scroll below for a detailed update!

King Title Reveal YouTube Views in first 24 hours!

According to the live data on Excel Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan’s King garnered a staggering 28 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. Siddharth Anand’s directorial made noise for all the right reasons. Viewers loved the new avatar of SRK and cannot wait to see him in another action outing after the massive success of Pathaan and Jawan. Along with cinematography, the background music was one of the most-praised elements of the title reveal.

King beats Pushpa 2

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback among the top 10 most viewed first glimpses within 24 hours on YouTube. And it would be safe to say that SRK made sure to make a mark. King Title Reveal has surpassed every single movie, including Pushpa 2 and Devara, to take the second spot. It is only behind Yash’s Toxic, which leads the race with a whopping 35.9 million views.

Check out the most-viewed first glimpses of Indian cinema on YouTube within the first 24 hours:

Toxic – 35.9 million King – 28 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Hindi) – 27.67 million Devara – 26.17 million Guntur Kaaram – 20.98 million Kanguva – 20.77 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Telugu) – 20.45 million Devara (Hindi) – 18.57 million Dhurandhar – 16.88 million Liger – 15.92 million

Stays behind Jawan!

In the first 24 hours, the announcement promo of Siddharth Anand’s film registered 470K likes on YouTube. It performed way better than Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana, which had witnessed 388K likes. However, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan continues to remain the most-liked Bollywood announcement videos with 530K likes in the first 24 hours!

Check out the 5 most-liked Bollywood announcement videos on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Jawan: 530K King: 470K Ramayana: 388K Pathaan: 369K Tiger 3: 333K

More about the Bollywood action film

SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan will mark her theatrical debut with the action film. The supporting cast will also feature Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, Saurabh Shukla, Jaideep Ahlawat, Akshay Oberoi, and Karanvir Malhotra. It is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

It will be released in theatres in 2026, although the exact release date is yet to be announced.

