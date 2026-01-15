Aamir Khan Productions has delivered some of the most extraordinary stories and garnered immense love from audiences across the globe. Continuing its legacy, the banner now presents Ek Din, a tender love story.

EK Din: First Look, Cast, & Teaser Release Date

Ek Din features the immensely talented Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan, marking Sai Pallavi’s much-anticipated Bollywood debut. The first look has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into an innocent, endearing romance set to unfold on screen.

The first look of Ek Din showcases Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan as a fresh on-screen pairing. Set against a winter landscape, Junaid and Sai are walking down the street exuding warmth, charm, and an effortless chemistry. The poster comes along with a tagline of “One Love… One Chance”. While this has heightened the excitement, the teaser of the film will be released tomorrow, on 16th January 2026.

Moreover, while audiences have already witnessed Junaid Khan’s impressive and engrossing performances in Maharaj, he now steps into a heartfelt love story, making this an exciting project to look forward to.

We have seen Sai Pallavi deliver remarkable and magnificent performances in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She is one of the most sought-after actresses in the South, adored by audiences across the nation.

Ek Din Release Date & More About The Film

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, with music by Ram Sampath and lyrics by Irshad Kamil. Aamir and Mansoor are coming together after their iconic collaborations of Qayamat Se Qayamat, Jo Jeet Wahi Sikandar and Jaane Tu ya Jaane Na.

Ek Din is set to release in theatres on 1st May 2026.

