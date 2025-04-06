Meena Kumari made a glorious contribution to Indian cinema. But the actress was not only the ‘Queen Of Tragedies’ onscreen but in her personal life too. Her failed marriage with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi grabbed several eyeballs. But did you know that she rather shared a beautiful relationship with her former stepson, Tajdar Amrohi? Yes, you heard it right! He had also playfully expressed his wish to marry her.

Before your imaginations run wild, according to a report in Bollywood Shaadi, Tajdar Amrohi had said this to Meena Kumari innocently when he was a kid. In a throwback interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “Choti Ammi (Meena Kumari) enjoyed having paan with kimam. She looked pyaari when she laughed, her lips red with color. Once as a kid I innocently remarked, ‘Choti Ammi, kaash mein itna chota nahin hota. Phir main aapse shaadi kar leta’. Baba (Kamal Amrohi), who heard this, couldn’t help smiling.”

Needless to say, both Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi took this sportingly. In the same interview, he revealed that he never disliked the Pakeezah actress since she never asked his father to leave his first family. Tajdar Amrohi said, “Choti Ammi never took Baba (Kamal Amrohi) away from us. She never asked him to leave us. She respected my mother. She gave me no reason to hate her. I grew extremely fond of her. Having said that, Choti Ammi remained the love of his life.”

Meena Kumari married Kamal Amrohi when she was only 18 years of age while he was 34. However, their marriage started going downhill when Kamal started getting overly possessive and insecure about his wife. The former couple started having several arguments and disagreements and finally divorced in 1964. To cope up with her depression, Meena was advised to take brandy but that tragically culminated into an addiction for her. The heavy drinking affected Kumari’s health and she passed away on March 31, 1972.

