MAMAMOO’s Hwasa is known for her sass behavioral patterns. The K-pop idol is currently on her USA tour, and every stage appearance has been quite chaotic so far. From drinking cocktails on stage to saving herself from wardrobe malfunction in a hilarious way – she is all over the internet for her moments. Her fans are going gaga about her endeavors.

Recently, the idol left the stage mid-way while performing her sequence, which was quite shocking for the audience and fans. But when she returned and let everyone know about her reason why she left the stage, it left the audience even more shocked. The moment went viral on X (previously known as Twitter) and other social media platforms. Scroll ahead to know what she said.

After leaving the stage, Hwasa returned to the stage with a big smile as her audience was waiting for her to return. As she was searching for the right words to describe the situation, the K-pop artist chose a hilarious way to address it. Explaining how she was about to face a wardrobe malfunction, the MAMAMOO member said, “Sorry, my watermelons weren’t behaving,” while pointing at her busts.

HWASA left the stage to adjust her outfit and when she came back she said “sorry my watermelons weren’t behaving” 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rQDdLuLdCh — 나미 청이🧡화사 (@hwasupreme) March 20, 2025

It sparked a big burst of laughter from the audience. Then, Hwasa further mentioned that the issue had been resolved. However, this is not the first time that the songstress faced such an issue. A few years back during a stage performance with her other MAMAMOO girls, including Solar, Moonbyul, and Wheein, Hwasa had faced a major wardrobe malfunction. However, Wheein had saved her that day with her swift fingers.

5 years ago today when wheein saved hwasa from wardrobe malfunction pic.twitter.com/nomVa3aSND — gabríella (@wheeix) September 13, 2020

This left netizens wondering how quick Wheein that day was. One of them wrote on X, “One of the smoothest saves I’ve seen for wardrobe malfunctions.” Another one commented, “She was swift asf too, her fingers are agile,” a third person stated, “The professionalism and skill jumped out.”

For those who don’t know, Hwasa is known for her bold nature. Once she had caught in a fire for her controversial remark on marriages in Korea. In the video on the YouTube channel Narae’s Kitchen, the artist candidly talked about relationships with Han Hye-Jin and Park Na-Rae. Talking about the complexities and conservative thinking of marriage in South Korea, she said, “In other countries, it’s a bit more free, but in Korea, the perspective on marriage is still quite conservative, isn’t it?”

When she was further asked if she would break those norms, Hwasa confidently gave her affirmation, and added, “For example, Rihanna and Beyoncé continue to perform on stage even when pregnant, and they are still viewed as just Rihanna and Beyoncé, as artists. I hope Korea becomes more free like that. I want people to not be so bound by negative views of marriage. It’s okay to live freely if you find a good person.” This sparked a lot of discussion on Korean social media platforms.

Well, what are your thoughts about Hwasa’s recent stage incident?

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Kim Sae-Ron’s Best Friend Claims Alleged Abusive Husband Pushed Actress Towards Death: “He Assaulted & Threatened Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News