Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur is a highly anticipated patriotic film in a while. The first teaser of the upcoming war drama, backed by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios, created a massive stir across social media and trade circles, earning widespread praise for its scale, intensity, and emotional resonance. The makers are now gearing up to unveil the second teaser with a special tribute.

120 Bahadur Teaser 2 To Honor Lata Mangeshkar

Makers of 120 Bahadur to launch a special teaser tribute with the emotional patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, sung by Lata Mangeshkar ji. Making it a special release, they have scheduled the release on the birth anniversary of the legendary singer. The second teaser of 120 Bahadur will be released on September 28, 2025, the birth anniversary of the late Lata Mangeshkar.

The lead actor, Farhan Akhtar, calls it special to unveil Teaser 2 of 120 Bahadur on September 28. The date holds special significance as Lata Mangeshkar ji is celebrated for her patriotic songs, especially the iconic “Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon.” Written by Kavi Pradeep, composed by C. Ramchandra, the song was created and released in 1963 with the sole purpose of honoring the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the 1962 India-China war.

Teaser 2 of 120 Bahadur is a heartfelt tribute to brotherhood, patriotism, and the courage of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, offering a glimpse into their fearless spirit.

Farhan Akhtar Calls The Teaser Release “Special”

Talking about this, Farhan Akhtar said, “It is special to unveil Teaser 2 of ‘120 Bahadur’ on this day. The song was written for the brave soldiers and martyrs of the 1962 India-China war and sung live by Lata ji, the recordings of which continue to stir the soul of the nation even today. The message of our film is aligned with Kavi Pradeep ji’s heartfelt lyrics.”

120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The war drama is slated to release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

