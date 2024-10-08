The Malayalam box office is definitely on a roll. Apart from the Tovino Thomas starrer ARM, director Dinjith Ayyathan’s mystery-thriller Kishkindha Kaandam also wins hearts at the box office. Take a look at its 26th-day performance at the Malayalam box office.

Kishkindha Kaandam Box Office Day 26

On its 26th day, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer saw a slight drop in its collection. Its day-wise collection reached 0.17 crore, a decrease from its 25th-day collection, in which the movie earned 0.75 crore. However, it is still going steady and is inching closer to the 80 crore milestone. The movie’s India net collection stands at 38.87 crore. At the same time, the gross collections came to 45.86 crore. The film earned around 26.4 crore when it comes to its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 72.26 crore. However, the movie must observe an upward graph to reach the 80 crore milestone soon.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kishkindha Kaandam:

India net – 38.87 crores

India gross – 45.86 crores

Overseas gross – 26.40 crores

Worldwide gross – 72.26 crores

Kishkindha Kaandam’s ROI Percentage Goes Above 400%

With its 38.87 crores India net collections, the Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali starrer’s ROI has exceeded a humongous 400% mark. The film is mounted at a limited budget of 7 crore, which makes its ROI (Return on investment) 31.87 crore. This also results in its ROI percentage being a mammoth 455%. This already makes the movie a super hit, and an 80-crore milestone will be like a cherry on the cake.

Kishkindha Kaandam also stars Vijayaraghavan, Ashokan, and Jagadish. Mujeeb Majeed composed the music. The plot revolves around a family’s secrets being unraveled against the backdrop of a monkey-infested forest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

