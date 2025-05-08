The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu horror film Odela 2 has turned out to be a complete washout at the box office. The movie has failed to witness any substantial growth on its 21st day. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 21st day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer earned 1 lakh when it came to the day-wise collection. The day-wise collection of the film remained static since its 16th day. The movie had amassed 3 lakh on its 15th day.

Since then, it witnessed a drop of 66% which inevitably did more harm. The total India net collection of Odela 2 now comes to 5.72 crores. It is most likely to end its run below 6 crores.

Given Tamannaah Bhatia’s stardom, this is indeed a disappointing run for the movie at the box office. The film also fell prey to some negative reviews from the masses and the critics alike. While Tamannaah’s performance was praised, the overall direction and execution of Odela 2 was criticized.

Odela 2 is mounted at a budget of 25 crores. With its current India net collection of 5.72 crores, the movie has managed to cover only 22% of its budget. There is no hope left for the film now and it will be wrapping up the curtains on a dismal note. The movie has also been released on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime, today (May 8).

About The Film

Talking about Odela 2, the movie has been directed by Ashok Teja. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the film also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha and Murali Sharma in the lead roles. The music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

