Kathy Griffin had only three lines in Pulp Fiction, but it was enough to land her a place in Quentin Tarantino’s hall of quirky cameos. And, it turns out, she scored that blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role thanks to a short-lived romance with the Pulp Fiction mastermind himself.

In the classic 1994 cult film, Griffin appeared briefly in the scene where Marsellus Wallace (played by Ving Rhames) got hit by a car. As he stumbled to his feet, dazed and bleeding, Griffin’s character rushed to help. “If you need someone to go to court, I would be glad to help,” she rattled off (via Cheat Sheet). “That guy was a drunken maniac. He hit you, then he crashed into that car.” And with that, she vanished from the screen, but not from fans’ memories.

Kathy Griffin played herself in the film, which made the whole cameo even more chaotic and on-brand. Years later, fans still popped into her social media comments with ‘Was that YOU in Pulp Fiction?’ energy. She confirmed the moment in a 2019 BUILD Series interview.

But how did she land in one of the most iconic movies of the ’90s? As Griffin told it, she dated Quentin Tarantino — kind of. “I was dating Quentin Tarantino,” she said during that BUILD chat (per People). “It was amazing to be on that set. I literally had three lines.” And yes, there was affection, but absolutely no heat.

Back in 2009, she spilled the full tea to ET: “I did also date Quentin Tarantino although I did not sleep with him and I did not have s*x with him because he wanted to cuddle.” Then she added, with full Kathy flair, “And I am telling you openly, and with shame, that I did not close the deal with Quentin Tarantino. And let’s go with because he was so in love with me that he knew if we had s*x once he would fall too deeply in love with me.”

Despite the lack of chemistry, the two clearly had mutual respect. The Django Unchained director cast her again — in an episode of ER he directed and in his 1995 anthology film Four Rooms. Kathy Griffin’s career kept moving in wild directions. She stayed loud, raw, and brutally honest from My Life on the D-List to stand-up stages.

And in 2021, she faced an even tougher scene — surgery for lung cancer. The actress hadn’t smoked a day in her life, but the diagnosis came anyway. She powered through it, ditching narcotics post-surgery and sticking to Tylenol. With a filmography full of surprises, a bold spirit, and even a cuddly footnote with Tarantino, Griffin’s been many things, but never forgettable.

