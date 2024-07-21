A lot is happening in the world of cricket right now. After India lifted the T20 World Cup, the head coach selection process grabbed all the limelight. Finally, it’s Gautam Gambhir who will handle the responsibility after Rahul Dravid. But before he took up the job in his hands, VVS Laxman was appointed as a temporary coach of India, and he’s now expected to be seen in IPL 2025. Keep reading to know more!

As we mentioned above, Laxman came on board as India’s temporary coach after Rahul Dravid‘s exit. He guided the team for a T20 series with Zimbabwe. India won the series easily, and now the veteran is looking forward to making a big splash in the IPL next year. It is learned that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) approached him for a special role.

According to a Times of India report, Lucknow Super Giants wants VVS Laxman on board as part of the coaching team. For the unversed, Laxman is currently the Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is unlikely to extend his contract with BCCI. So, there’s a strong chance that he might become a part of LSG in IPL 2025.

In fact, it has been learned that VVS Laxman had a discussion with LSG, but it is not clear whether he’ll be a part of the coaching team or be on board as the head coach. As of now, Justin Langer is the head coach of the team. Lance Klusner is the team’s assistant coach.

Reportedly, Justin Langer gets a salary of 2.5 crores for his role as the head coach, and it is rumored that VVS Laxman will be getting a much more lucrative package if he joins LSG.

Meanwhile, recently, it was learned that VVS Laxman was offered 50 lakhs as his salary to guide India for the Zimbabwe tour.

