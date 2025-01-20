Superstar Amitabh Bachchan had purchased a lavish duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for 31 crore. The purchase was made in April 2021 wherein the property was located in The Atlantis which is a residential project by the Crystal Group in Oshiwara. The property spreads across 1.55 acres and offers the residents plush 4, 5, and 6 BHK apartments. Now, the latest development states that the actor has sold off the property.

Amitabh Bachchan Makes A 160% Plus Profit

According to a news report in News18, Amitabh Bachchan has sold off the duplex apartment in Oshiwara for a whopping 83 crore. According to Square Yards’ analysis which was based on a review of the IGR registration documents, this sale resulted in a 168% increase in value. The report further stated that the sale transaction was registered in January this year.

About The Luxurious Property

According to the IGR registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the duplex apartment sold by Amitabh Bachchan spans across an area of 529.94 square meters along with a carpet area of 5,185.62 square feet. It further boasts of a terrace spanning 445.93 square meters along with 6 parking spaces. According to the report, the transaction required a stamp duty payment of 4.98 crore along with registration charges of Rs 30,000.

For the unversed, the apartment sold by Amitabh Bachchan was earlier given on rent to actress Kriti Sanon in November 2021. The Adipurush actress paid a monthly rent of 10 lakhs per month along with a security deposit of 60 lakhs as revealed by the IGR lease documents reviewed by Square Yards. Well, the Sholay actor has indeed made an efficient financial choice by selling off the property.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently named the 4th richest Bollywood artist as per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. The list revealed that the actor’s net worth as of 2024 is 1600 crore. Indian celebrities like Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan are ahead of him in the said list.

