The Malayalam mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. The movie has emerged as the first big hit of Mollywood in 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Asif Ali starrer earned 1.85 crore when it comes to the day-wise collection, according to Sacnilk. This was an increase of almost 19% wherein the film had amassed 1.55 crore. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 21.6 crore.

At the same time, the gross collection stands at 25.48 crore. The overseas collection of the Asif Ali stands at 17 crore. At the same time, the worldwide collection of Rekhachithram now stands at 42.48 crore. The movie is now slowly inching towards 50 crores. Given the steady upward graph in the collection along with the positive word of mouth, it might soon cross this milestone.

Rekhachithram’s Jaw-Dropping ROI

The Asif Ali starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 6 crores. Given its India net collection of 21.6 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 15.6 crore. This resulted in a film garnering an ROI percentage of above 250%. Thus, the total ROI percentage of the film now comes to 260%. Well, the film has already weaved a phenomenal success story.

About The Film

Talking about the film, Rekhachithram has been directed by Jofin T Chacko. Apart from Asif Ali, the film also stars Anaswara Rajan, Mammootty, Manoj K Jayan, and Siddique in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

