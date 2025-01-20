The Venkatesh starrer Telugu film Sankranthiki Vasthunam which was released at the box office on January 14, 2025 is witnessing an brilliant run at the box office. Within just 6 days of its release, the film has crossed 100 crores which is a huge victory itself. Let us look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Worldwide Box Office Day 6

On its 6th day, the estimated day-wise collection of the film according to Sacnilk comes to 19.35 crore. This was a rise of almost 12% since the film earned around 17.25 crore on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 113.1 crore.

At the same time, the gross collection of the Venkatesh starrer comes to 113.45 crore. The overseas collection of Sankranthiki Vasthunam now amounts to 25 crore. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 138.45 crore. The film is slowly inching towards 150 crore. Given the upward graph in the collection and a positive word of mouth, it seems that the film will soon cross this milestone. However, irrespective of this, the movie is already a humongous success.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s Stellar ROI

Apart from this, the Venkatesh starrer has also garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 63.1 crore. For the unversed, the film is mounted at a scale of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 113.1 crores, the ROI percentage of the film now comes to 126%.

About The Film

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. Apart from Venkatesh, the film also stars Meenakshi Chowdhary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye and Sai Kumar in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Bheems Cicerolio.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kadhalikka Neramillai Box Office Collection Day 5: Will Jayam Ravi’s Struggle For Solo Hit Continue Even After 5 Years?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News