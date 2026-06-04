Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is currently the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie at the North American box office. But can it escape that position and save itself from ultimate disgrace? To do that, it will have to surpass the domestic haul of Solo: A Star Wars Story. In its underwhelming run, can it achieve this feat? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Mandalorian and Grogu collected $3.2 million on its second Tuesday/discount day. It is the lowest 2nd Tuesday/discount day gross for Disney’s Star Wars, with a 51.2% decline from last Tuesday. It is at #3 in the domestic rankings, and the film is performing worse than Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, released in 2025. Therefore, the latest domestic total of the Star Wars movie is $142.2 million. It will cross the $150 million mark this weekend.

Can it surpass Solo: A Star Wars Story at the North American box office?

Solo: A Star Wars Movie is the lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie ever at the box office in North America. It tells the origin story of Han Solo and Chewbacca, set 10 years before the events of the first Star Wars movie [released in 1977]. According to Box Office Mojo, Solo: A Star Wars Story collected $213.7 million at the North American box office in its lifetime.

According to the latest collection, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu still need an estimated $71.5 million at the domestic box office to surpass the domestic haul of Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, the Jon Favreau movie is tracking to gross between $185 million and $195 million domestically, becoming the first-ever Star Wars live-action movie to stay below $200 million. Therefore, it will not even beat Solo: A Star Wars Movie, and will remain the lowest-grossing Star Wars live-action movie ever.

More about the film

For the record, Solo: A Star Wars Movie collected $392.9 million at the worldwide box office. Therefore, there is a chance that The Mandalorian and Grogu might surpass the global haul of Solo: A Star Wars Story worldwide. The Pedro Pascal starrer has crossed the $250 million mark worldwide. The current global total stands at $251.4 million cume. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $142.2 million

International – $109.2 million

Worldwide – $251.4 million

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