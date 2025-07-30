R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi is still garnering views on Netflix after 3 weeks of its streaming on the OTT platform. The Netflix original film is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. In three weeks the total viewership of the film stands at 8.8 million views.

R Madhavan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Enter Top 10!

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s film enter the top 10 films of Netflix in 2025. It has pushed Officer On Duty out of the top 10 Indian films on Netflix in 2025. Meanwhile, it is now the 5th most viewed Indian film of 2025 on Netflix!

Aap Jaisa Koi OTT Verdict Week 3

As per the data by Netflix from July 21 – 27, 2025, Aap Jaisa Koi garnered a viewership of 1.4 million on Netflix against 2.6 million viewing hours and secured 6th spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix, ruled by South Korean Mystery film Wall To Wall.

Check out the lifetime viewership of the top 10 films on Netflix, be it an original release or a theatrical to OTT release!

Jewel Thief: 18.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 Million Raid 2: 12.3 Million Pushpa 2 | Jaat: 9.4 Million Aap Jaisa Koi: 8.8 Million Deva: 8.7 Million Nadaaniyan: 8.2 Million The Diplomat: 7.6 Million HIT 3: 6.9 Million Sikandar: 6.7 Million

Third Most-Viewed Original Film

Aap Jaisa Koi is now the third most-viewed Netflix original film, standing below Jewel Thief and Dhoom Dhaam! Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s money-heist drama has claimed the spot for the most-viewed Netflix film of 2025.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

