Jennifer Aniston is one of the most versatile and gorgeous actresses in Hollywood who rose to fame after her performance in the sitcom Friends. In the television show, we saw the evolution of Jen’s fashion and styling sense. The actress is not only admired for her acting skills but also her sartorial choices when it comes to fashion. She was the one who started the revolutionary look ‘free the n*pple’ in the show, which was then followed by a lot of women. Today, we bring you a throwback photo where a young Jennifer Aniston can be seen ditching her br* posing for the camera in a beautiful dress. Scroll below to check it out!

Jennifer has always put her best fashion foot forward when it comes to grace a show or a movie premiere or an event or the red carpet. The actress knows how to carry herself even in a lehenga. Recently her pictures from her upcoming movie Murder Mystery is doing rounds on the internet as Jen can be seen looking gorgeous as ever in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Jen’s fans have been going crazy over her look!

Today we bring you to the time when Jennifer Aniston was quite young (even though she doesn’t look ageing, *wink*) and posed for the camera looking all sultry and s*xy. The actress had worn a bright yellow shirt dress for the photo, which she had kept unbuttoned till her waist, looking like a ray of sunshine. As she had ditched her br* for the look, she had given a peek-a-boo of her side b**b.

Jennifer Aniston opted for full-coverage makeup with blushed and contoured cheeks, defined brows, brown smokey eyes with thick liner and mascara-laden lashes; she completed the look with nude brown lip shade. She can be seen leaving her pin-straight brown hair open to add a more s*xiness to the look. She accessorised the whole look with a dainty neckpiece only as she wanted to keep the focus on her look and her hypnotizing gaze.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jennifer.aniston.fc)

Well, it clearly worked. What are your thoughts about Jennifer Aniston’s throwback look? Let us know in the comments!

