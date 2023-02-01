Harry Styles, a popular Hollywood pop singer who gave back-to-back hit albums and songs like Watermelon Sugar, As It Was, and others, rose to fame because of his former boy band One Direction. It was one of the most famous boy bands in Hollywood, which broke off due to some circumstances, and now the five singers have created their own journey as solo artists. Harry Styles enjoys a massive fanbase that not only follows him for his musical career and good looks but also for his fashionable looks. Today, on his birthday, we bring you one of his iconic looks that blew our minds. Check it out below!

Harry has a unique taste when it comes to fashion. Every stylist loves to experiment with his looks as he knows how to carry himself in bold and sartorial outfits. He is the one who brought a revolution in men’s fashion. Why? Scroll below, and you would know why!

For the Dazed photoshoot, Harry Styles had worn unique outfits one after the other. But this one particular look caught our attention. We generally see women style corset tops or dresses like the divas, but this time Harry Styles donned a corset detailing cottage couture from an archival John Galliano Spring 2004 collection for the shoot and served major queen vibes. He literally showed us (the women) how it’s actually done.

As shared by one of his fan pages on Twitter, Harry Styles can be seen wearing the corset dress backward, and he styled it with white socks and black pump shoes. He posed for the camera with poise and dignity and looked gorgeous as ever. He kept his look minimal with a dainty neckpiece, diamond stud earrings, and a few funky finger rings to add a pop of colour. Harry styled his hair in a retro style and left it as it is.

Harry wore an archival John Galliano Spring 2004 corset in his shoot with @dazed. The corset is styled backwards on Harry.https://t.co/7sOEJ3mYy0 pic.twitter.com/WFcTKl9IWv — Harry Styles Fashion Archive (@hsfasharchive) November 15, 2021

Be it a skirt or a short, a crop top or a dress flared pants or a sequinned outfit – Harry Styles has shown a varied range of fashionable looks and never missed a chance to mesmerise his fans with his fashion choices. We love, respect, and admire Harry’s style sense. What about you?

Happy birthday Harry Styles, you fashion icon!

