Selena Gomez is not only a talented actress or singer but also an amazing human being who would never miss an opportunity to go an extra mile for her fans and friends in the industry. As we all know that she’s back on social media after a long break and has shared a picture on her Instagram while flaunting her natural skin with a pimple on her face and that’s the kind of transparency we expect from our role models and she’s definitely setting goals for other celebrities out there. Scroll below to take a look at her picture.

In a world full of filters, we want our favourite celebrities to be unfiltered and raw. Their massive fan followings on social media does get influenced by what they do and preach on their Instagram accounts. Sel is a businesswoman with a makeup brand titled ‘Rare’ and yet never misses a chance to go bare face during her public outings or Instagram uploads.

Trolls and haters often try to body-shame her for her recent weight gain but it doesn’t affect her and that’s the kind of attitude you need to live a peaceful life. Sharing an unfiltered picture on her Instagram, Selena Gomez captioned it ‘Me’.

In the picture, the Rare singer can be seen bare face and is flaunting a pimple on her upper lip and right under the nose. She’s making a statement by sharing the picture that celebrities are no different than normal people. They’ve skin issues too and it’s completely normal.

Take a look at Selena Gomez’s picture below:

We need more celebrities like Sel who keeps it transparent with her fans. She’s indeed a role model for young and old women out there!

We love you, Selena Gomez. Here’s to always setting trends and how!

