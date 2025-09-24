With a worldwide total of $263.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), Zach Cregger’s Weapons currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 and this year’s 16th highest-grossing title overall. Made on an estimated budget of $38 million, the film has already earned an impressive 6.9 times its production budget.

After outgrossing several past hits such as Jumanji, Parasite, Total Recall, and Halloween, Weapons is now on track to surpass the hit spy action-comedy Charlie’s Angels (2000), which was directed by McG, the filmmaker behind Terminator Salvation. Here’s how much Weapons needs to earn to outgross Charlie’s Angels at the global box office.

Weapons vs. Charlie’s Angels – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the current box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $149.8 million

International: $113.8 million

Worldwide: $263.6 million

Charlie’s Angels – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $125.3 million

International: $138.8 million

Worldwide: $264.1 million

As the numbers show, Weapons currently trails Charlie’s Angels by just around $500K worldwide. With its current momentum, the Barbarian director’s horror hit is well on track to surpass the 2000 action film in the next few days.

How Weapons Compares To Zach Cregger’s Previous Film Barbarian

Zach Cregger’s critically acclaimed 2022 horror film Barbarian earned approximately $45.4 million worldwide. In comparison, Weapons has already amassed $263.6 million globally, outgrossing Barbarian by $218.2 million. However, when it comes to earnings relative to budget, Barbarian still leads, having earned roughly 10x its production cost, compared to Weapons’ 6.9x earnings against its budget of $38 million.

More About Weapons

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanishes one night, and they never return. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

