Popular singer Mika Singh once shared his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and gifting a 50 lakh ring to Gurdaas Maan, Amitabh Bachchan, and King Khan. He also recalled an interesting anecdote from Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party, which was attended by Ranveer Singh and SRK, and they all travelled together. Read on to know more.

Mika Singh Reminisced His First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is known for his chivalrous and humble nature. Musician Mika Singh, who claimed to be a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, recently expressed his fondness towards him. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Mika recalled his first meeting with SRK. He shared, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best actors, best gentleman hai. Main unka bohot bada fan hu. Meri hamesha yeh ring rehti hai (pointing towards it). Yeh 50 lakhs ki ring hai. Maine Bachchan sahab ko bhi di hai pyaar se, Gurdaas Maan sahab ko bhi di hai lekin sabse pehle Shah Rukh Khan ko di hai. Mujhe tha ki zindagi mein inke liye kuch karna hai. Woh bahut sweet hai; unko yeh farak nahi padta. Unke pass toh 50 crore ki bhi rings padhi hongi. But bhot nicely unhone kaha ‘Accha, thank you.’ Aur dusre din unka call aaya aur kaha, ‘Nahi yaar, bahut mehngi hai, paaji. Aap please yeh ring vapas lelo.’ Maine kaha, ‘Main aapka bhagat hu; aapko bahut chahta hu. Main aapse koi umeed nahi rakhta ki aap mujhse gaana gavage yaa miloge. Aapka main fan hu. Toh tabse meri thodi jaan pehchaan hui.’”

He further recalled a time when Shah Rukh Khan was shooting for Happy New Year, and he was shooting for a song with Himesh Reshammiya in the same studio. SRK asked him to visit his set after his pack-up, but Mika instead asked him to visit him if he finished his shoot first. “SRK finished his shoot first and kept his word and came to my set and met me,” Mika remembered.

Mika Singh Lended Him Car For Three Months

Mika shared that Shah Rukh stayed for an hour on their set and watched their work. The crowd around them was growing, and SRK was quite far from him, so Mika Singh offered him his car (Hummer) so he could leave comfortably. “He asked, ‘Are you sure?’ and when I said yes, he got inside the car, and my driver went with him to drop him off.” He later texted the actor to return the car whenever he wished to. “He liked the car a lot and ended up keeping it for about three months.”

A Fun Night With Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan & SRK

In the same interview, Mika recalled a fun moment from Hrithik Roshan’s birthday party. Mika said SRK insisted they all travel in the same car. While SRK drove his car, Ranveer Singh sat in the trunk, and Gauri Khan was in the rear seat. They all drove to SRK’s house at 5 AM after leaving Hrithik’s party. He concluded the chat by adding that he still owns the car that Shah Rukh Khan touched.

