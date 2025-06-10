Shah Rukh Khan and his family have temporarily moved out of their iconic home, Mannat, due to ongoing renovations. While the actor and his family are staying in a luxurious duplex in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, his wife, Gauri Khan, has now rented another apartment nearby for their staff members.

Staff Apartment Just Steps Away From Temporary Home

According to Pinkvilla reports, Gauri Khan has rented a 725-square-foot flat in Pali Hill’s Pankaj Society. The apartment includes a hall, a kitchen, two bedrooms, and two washrooms. It is just about 100 metres away from their current temporary residence in the Puja Casa building. The monthly rent for this staff accommodation is Rs 1.35 lakh. A security deposit of Rs 4.05 lakh has also been paid.

The agreement is signed for a period of three years and includes a five percent increase in rent each year. The documents show that the apartment has been rented from Sanjay Kishor Ramani and will be used for staff accommodation until April 2028. Gauri Khan, known for her work in interior design, made this arrangement to ensure their staff continues to stay nearby while Mannat undergoes its transformation.

The Khan Family’s Stay At Puja Casa & Mannat’s Big Renovation

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan leased two luxury duplex apartments in Puja Casa, owned by the Bhagnani family. The new temporary home spans four floors and has a total carpet area of about 10,500 square feet. The family reportedly pays a total rent of Rs 24 lakh per month for the two units, as per the Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Mannat is being renovated to add two additional floors. The bungalow, a Grade 2-B heritage structure, requires special permissions for any changes. A complaint was also filed with the National Green Tribunal, alleging that the renovation was started without proper environmental clearance.

Despite these hurdles, the Khan family continues to stay in style and comfort. Shah Rukh and Gauri have always spoken about their emotional attachment to Mannat. Over the years, they have put in a lot of effort and love into making it their dream home. As work continues at Mannat, Gauri Khan’s move to secure a nearby house for staff shows the same thoughtfulness the family is known for.

