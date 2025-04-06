The Nani-backed Telugu legal drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody has weaved a phenomenal success story. The movie has surpassed Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam to become the most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 23rd day.

Court: State Vs A Nobody Box Office Collection Day 23

On its 23rd day, the Nani-backed film earned 43 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a good growth of almost 53% since the movie amassed 20 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 39.78 crores.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film now stands at 46.94 crores. The film garnered 10.2 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Court: State Vs A Nobody now comes to 57.14 crores.

Court: State Vs A Nobody Becomes The Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 10 crores. With its current India net collection of 39.78 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) stands at 29.78 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to 297%.

With this, Court: State Vs A Nobody has toppled Sankranthiki Vasthunam to become the most profitable Tollywood film of 2025. For the unversed, the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer garnered a lifetime return of 273.8% with a total India net collection of 186.90 crores. The movie was mounted at a budget of 50 crores. Well, this is indeed a huge achievement for the Nani-backed legal drama. The film is helmed by Ram Jagadeesh.

