Shah Rukh Khan’s Darr by Yash Chopra is one of the most significant films in the actor’s career. The movie also featured Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in leading roles, but SRK’s negative portrayal stole the show. However, apart from the movie, the feud between Sunny, SRK, and Yash Chopra made headlines, leading the lead actors to not speak to one another for years. Renowned action director Tinu Verma worked on that and has now spilled the between their infamous feud.

The movie was released in 1993, and Shah Rukh played an obsessive lover who goes crazy when Juhi’s character gets engaged to Sunny’s character. Deol played a navy officer in the film and reportedly disagreed with a certain action sequence. It allegedly contradicted his character’s capabilities as a naval officer. Scroll below for the deets.

After over three decades, Darr’s action director, Tinu Verma, reflected on the feud and revealed what exactly happened between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol. In a conversation with the YouTube Channel Inconversation with Ishan as per Times Now News, Verma recalled, “Sunny said he can’t attack me from the front because I am a naval officer. Sunny was right in his logic. Shah Rukh said I am not Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Gulshan Grover that I will attack on the back.”

Verma continued, “Sunny [Deol] got so angry eventually that he had his hands in his pocket, and he pushed his hands so hard that his pants tore. Everybody was shocked. Shah Rukh [Khan] was also there. And then pack-up was announced.”

Tinu Verma added, “He [Shah Rukh Khan] was stubborn. He told Yash Ji that ‘I won’t stab him in the back.’ It’s because of that confident attitude that Shah Rukh is Baadshah.”

Last year, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan finally put their feud behind as the Jawan star attended his co-star’s movie Gadar 2‘s success party.

