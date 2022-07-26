Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his iconic baritone for narration for the upcoming Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’, where he will also be seen in a cameo appearance.

The film stars Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi and is directed by Jay Bodas.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says: “Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection.”

“He (Amitabh Bachchan) has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience.”

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan is lending his iconic voice. The thespian has also lent his vocal prowess for songs such as ‘Rang barse’, ‘Hori khele Raghuveera’, ‘Rozana Jiye’ and ‘Ekla cholo re’, among many others.

On the acting front, Bachchan will be seen in films such as ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Good Bye’, ‘Uuchaai’ and ‘Project K’.

