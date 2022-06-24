The release of ‘Chor Bazaar’, the newest film starring Akash Puri, has been generating a lot of buzz for its tribute to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A tweet from Amitabh Bachchan regarding one of the songs in ‘Chor Bazaar’ has caught the attention of all.

Advertisement

The movie ‘Chor Bazaar’ has a special song devoted to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, that is titled ‘Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem’, in which Akash Puri plays Amitabh’s diehard fan.

The tune of ‘Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem’ has been made available as a tribute to the illustrious actor. Amitabh Bachchan himself has discussed the song.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and replied to the fan saying, “uffff.. what to say.. this is very gratifying.. my love and respect,” in response to a user’s tweet about the song.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. Not a single day passes be when he doesn’t take to social media to either update what he’s up to or reply to a fans’ tweets. On the other hand, his son, Abhishek Bachchan too takes the social media by storm with his epic responses every now and then.

uffff .. what to say .. this is so gratifying .. my love and respect .. ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/5X0BRlVRgK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 23, 2022

The song dedicated to Amitabh Bachchan in the film is directed by Jeevan Reddy of ‘George Reddy’ fame, the movie has Gehna Sippy as the female lead in ‘Chor Bazaar’.

In terms of work Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Oonchai. That apart Big B will also be seen in Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer Project K.

Must Read: JugJugg Jeeyo Fame Kiara Advani’s Body-Hugging Extremely Short Blue Bodycon Dress Exposes Her Breathtaking Figure & Alluring Smile

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram