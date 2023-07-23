Kevin Hart is thrilled to see Jamie Foxx “in good spirits” following his recent health struggles.

The 55-year-old actor was taken to hospital in April after suffering a “medical complication”, and Kevin has taken to social media to offer Jamie some words of support after he addressed the issue in an Instagram video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In response, Kevin said on the photo-sharing platform: “This video just warmed my soul. Foxx you are needed man. We love you and we are forever with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see that you are in good spirits (sic)”

Reese Witherspoon has also offered her support to the Hollywood actor.

The 47-year-old star wrote: “Oh Jamie ! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are so loved and appreciated [stars emojis] (sic)”

Meanwhile, Will Smith said: “Awww Man!! Who’s cuttin’ onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed ‘n Appreciated Right Now! (sic)”

Jamie recently took to social media to address his health struggles.

The actor said in a video message: “First of all, I want to say thank you to everybody that’s prayed and sent me messages.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far [the health problem] took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.

“I know a lot of people were waiting and wanting to hear updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying and cracking a joke, doing a movie [or] television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

Jamie didn’t discuss the specific details of his medical problem. However, he rubbished speculation that he was paralysed or blind.

He added: “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

Must Read: Did Justin Bieber Marry Hailey Bieber To Get US Citizenship? Haters Weird Theory Brutally Slammed By Singer’s Loyal Fans, One Says “This Is Just Mindless Gossip & Conspiracy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News