The Conjuring Universe has managed to terrify horror fans with its frightening ghosts and demons, where each torments their victims in unforgettable ways, leaving audiences’ nightmares lasting long even after the screen fades to black. Here are the 10 most terrifying entities from the Conjuring Universe.

1. Valak (The Conjuring 2, The Nun, The Nun II)

Valak, known as The Nun or The Crooked Man, is a dark force haunting The Conjuring Universe. Once an angel in Heaven, it followed Lucifer’s rebellion and was cast down, stripped of its powers, and became a demon. As per The Nun movie, in Romania, the Cârța Monastery imprisoned it for centuries, but war released its evil. Taking the form of a mocking nun, it terrorized nuns and manipulated mortals, feeding on fear. Through twisted illusions and possession, Valak hunted its victims relentlessly.

2. Bathsheba (The Conjuring)

Bathsheba Sherman is the nightmare that lingers in The Conjuring. A devoted follower of Satan, she sacrificed her baby and cursed her land, dying by hanging but never leaving. In 1971, the Perron family fell under her wrath, and she killed their dog. She also froze time at devil’s hour (3.07 am), manipulated shadows, and dragged the Perons’ children toward death. Even the Warrens feared her, as she could see beyond her house and conspired with darker forces.

3. The Mirror Demon (The Conjuring: Last Rites)

The Mirror Demon, the unstoppable evil of The Conjuring: Last Rites, hid in a cursed mirror, tormenting all who dared touch it. Ed and Lorraine Warren first faced its fury as it nearly killed their daughter, Judy. However, decades later, the Smurl Family became its prey. They started to hear whispered voices, shadows moved, and soon, a dark presence took over. The demon, possessing Judy through the Annabelle doll, trapped Lorraine and tried to end her life, but only the Warrens’ courage and prayers fought it back. When the mirror finally shattered, its power faded, but the evil behind its glass waited, a silent promise that one day it might return.

4. Annabelle Doll (Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, Annabelle Comes Home, The Conjuring, The Conjuring: Last Rites)

Annabelle is less of a porcelain doll and more of a devil. A demon trapped inside, pretending to be Bee Mullins, tormented the Mullins’ home in Annabelle: Creation. In Annabelle, she possessed children, dragged them into darkness, and killed without mercy. In Annabelle Comes Home, she haunted Judy Warren at the Occult Museum. Even in The Conjuring films, she appears, though silent, yet terrifying. Wherever Annabelle goes, terror spreads, as she waits patiently, hunting souls. Just one touch or one glance, and her evil may claim you forever.

5. Bill Wilkins (The Conjuring 2)

Bill Wilkins, the Enfield Poltergeist, was once an old man devoted to his home and family, dying blind in his favorite chair. As a ghost, he stalked the Hodgson family, being angry and spiteful, especially toward Janet. Yet beneath his fury, a darker force moved him, the demon Valak. Only at the end did Bill break free, whispering vital truths to Lorraine Warren to help fight the evil that had used him.

6. The Ferryman (Annabelle Comes Home)

Long ago, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren hunted the Ferryman, a dark spirit that demanded a “toll” or stole souls. They collected cursed coins from its victims and locked them away. Years later, their daughter Judy was home with babysitters Mary Ellen and Daniela, when Daniela, mourning her father, sneaked into the Warren museum and touched cursed objects and released Annabelle. The doll drew the Ferryman and other spirits, and that night, Mary Ellen heard voices, saw falling coins, and barely escaped the Ferryman’s grasp. Together, she and Judy raced through haunted traps, fighting spirits, until finally locking Annabelle away, sealing the Ferryman and his minions once more.

7. The Elderly Woman (The Conjuring: Last Rites)

The mother of the young woman murdered by her husband in The Conjuring: Last Rites was also killed in his rage, and in the movie, she appears as a pale, twisted old woman to the Smurl family and Judy Warren. Her grotesque, wide smile chills the bone, and when she toys with the Smurl twins’ baby doll in the cursed mirror, it sparks one of the film’s most shocking jump scares. Yet she is not truly powerful on her own. She is controlled by a greater evil and never fully torments or possesses anyone, though she frightens Judy and haunts the Smurls with her eerie presence.

8. The Axe Man (The Conjuring: Last Rites)

In The Conjuring: Last Rites, the basement spirit of the Smurl home moves like a shadow, rarely seen but impossible to forget. He haunts the deaths of the women the Mirror Demon uses, dripping with furious and violent energy. The Axe Man appears in fleeting moments, his ghastly smile cutting through darkness as his lantern sways and his axe swings. He is towering and relentless, bringing the kind of fear that lingers long after the movie ends. It is a shame that he was not the Mirror Demon’s final form.

9. The Black Shuck/Hellbound/Werewolf (Annabelle Comes Home)

The Black Shuck, known as the Werewolf or Hellhound, prowls as a relentless harbinger of death, killing man and beast alike. In 1983, a real-life demonic werewolf possessed an Englishman, Bill Ramsey, until the Warrens exorcised him. However, years later, as shown in the movie, Judy Warren is home under Mary Ellen’s watch, alongside her friend Daniela, who sneaks into the occult museum seeking a connection to her deceased father. While touching cursed artifacts, she unwittingly unleashes Annabelle, who summons the Black Shuck and other restless spirits. The Hellhound attacks Bob and Judy, besides smashing a car and killing a chicken. In the end, the girls trap Annabelle, cutting off the Black Shuck’s power and banishing the spirits.

10. The Bride (Annabelle Comes Home)

The Bride is a vengeful ghost that possesses a wedding dress, forcing brides to kill their grooms. Once, a naive bride named Mariah Walker claimed the dress, ignorant of its bloody past, where Quinn Lane, its original wearer, had slaughtered her cheating groom and witnesses in a night of terror. The gown’s spirit seeped into Mariah, driving her to repeat the massacre, where each bride becomes another puppet in the Bride’s endless cycle. Though Ed and Lorraine Warren sealed the dress in their occult museum, Annabelle’s release awakened the Bride anew.

