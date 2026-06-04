Scary Movie 6, starring Anna Faris, is releasing in theaters tomorrow, but ahead of that, the early reviews are all over the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]. The film will benefit from nostalgia, and Masters of the Universe is also expected to have a splendid start. Therefore, financially, this Scary Movie film might emerge as a true box-office winner. But for now, scroll below for the early reviews.

It is reportedly the spiritual sequel to the first two films and the sixth installment in the overall franchise. Marlon & Shawn Wayans, Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams, and Anthony Anderson are the returning actors. Released by Paramount, it is clashing against Amazon MGM’s $200 million fantasy film, Masters of the Universe.

Scary Movie 6 early reviews on X [formerly Twitter]

Cinephile EvanAC is disappointed by Scary Movie 6 and said, “The return of #ScaryMovie disappointed me. Apart from a very well-executed opening sequence and a few funny gags at the beginning, the movie quickly becomes uninteresting. Too many references make it feel more like a sequence of disconnected scenes than a real film. ⭐️⭐️/5.”

The return of #ScaryMovie disappointed me. Apart from a very well-executed opening sequence and a few funny gags at the beginning, the movie quickly becomes uninteresting. Too many references make it feel more like a sequence of disconnected scenes than a real film. ⭐️⭐️/5 pic.twitter.com/AMYsjCNzeB — EvanAC (@EvanAboutCinema) June 3, 2026

Movie critic Tom Chatalbash shares, “As happy as I am to see the Wayans family rightfully back at the helm of the franchise, it saddens me to report that #scarymovie is quite awful. The Wayans are so preoccupied trying to poke fun at every horror film, pop culture moment and hot button topic of the past decade that they thoughtlessly throw every dart they have at the board, barely able to make anything stick, leaving so much wasted potential on the table. I chuckled occasionally at some inspired gags and this lovable cast is still a ton of fun to watch, but there isn’t much else here. However, I’m fully aware this franchise is critic-proof, and that fans will eat it up, which is great, but this one just wasn’t for me, plain and simple. Full review in the AM!”

As happy as I am to see the Wayans family rightfully back at the helm of the franchise, it saddens me to report that #scarymovie is quite awful. The Wayans are so preoccupied trying to poke fun at every horror film, pop culture moment and hot button topic of the past decade that… pic.twitter.com/uROVhtLzQn — Tom Chatalbash (@TomChatalbash) June 4, 2026

“ScaryMovie is fun and has some big laughs but it’s a mixed bag overall. The gags come thick and fast but the ones that don’t hit the target fall flat. Fun cameos and spoofs, and it’s great to see so many legacy cast return. See it in theaters because the shared experience is key,” says Simon Thompson.

#ScaryMovie is fun and has some big laughs but it’s a mixed bag overall. The gags come thick and fast but the ones that don’t hit the target fall flat. Fun cameos and spoofs and it’s great to see so many legacy cast return. See it in theaters because the shared experience is key. pic.twitter.com/WXiPijWAx7 — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) June 4, 2026

Entertainment reporter Jonathan Sim wrote, “#ScaryMovie is a pencil-sharp parody filled with absurdity. It’s AMAZING to see Faris, Hall, and the Wayans return. Olivia Rose Keegan is doing a PERFECT Faris impression. For every one hysterical, laugh-out-loud joke, there are about 4 that miss. Still, a VERY good time!”

#ScaryMovie is a pencil-sharp parody filled with absurdity. It's AMAZING to see Faris, Hall, and the Wayans return. Olivia Rose Keegan is doing a PERFECT Faris impression. For every one hysterical, laugh-out-loud joke, there are about 4 that miss. Still, a VERY good time! pic.twitter.com/Jkkh11ktkK — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) June 4, 2026

Bill Bria said, “Is #ScaryMovie very silly? For sure. Is it frequently stupid? No doubt. But there’s an exuberance to it which even the first movie doesn’t have, and that carries it a long way. It feels like Tiddes & the Waynes are just happy to have a license to be goofy more than anything else.”

Is #ScaryMovie very silly? For sure. Is it frequently stupid? No doubt. But there’s an exuberance to it which even the first movie doesn’t have, and that carries it a long way. It feels like Tiddes & the Waynes are just happy to have a license to be goofy more than anything else. pic.twitter.com/Uoh1QmVjHy — Bill Bria (@billbria) June 4, 2026

“Prepare your cheeks… to be sore from smiling! Scary Movie viciously strikes at anyone & everyone. #ScaryMovie is full of gut – busting humor & crowd pleasing cameos/callbacks. @ScaryMovie is SUCH a treat for horror fans. I need the next installment asap. Stay for the credits,” adds film Taylor Gonzales.

Prepare your cheeks… to be sore from smiling! Scary Movie viciously strikes at anyone & everyone. #ScaryMovie is full of gut – busting humor & crowd pleasing cameos/callbacks. @ScaryMovie is SUCH a treat for horror fans. I need the next installment asap. Stay for the credits! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/FU2jpA0sZp — Taylor Gonzales (@50shadesoftayyy) June 4, 2026

MPA Accredited Critic Junior Felix said, “#ScaryMovie is unapologetically HILARIOUS, and I’m here for it. If you’re worried the Wayans won’t go there oh don’t worry. Great cameos, fun gags and a sequence that would make any Demon Hunter laugh hysterically. It’s great to have the old team back.”

#ScaryMovie is unapologetically HILARIOUS and I'm here for it. If you're worried the Wayans won't go there oh don't worry. Great cameos, fun gags and a sequence that would make any Demon Hunter laugh hysterically. It's great to have the old team back. pic.twitter.com/tp1L6U7qCp — Junior Felix (@JuniorFett) June 4, 2026

Journalist Hunter Bolding wrote, “Scary Movie plays the hits. Younger fans might not appreciate it as much as the older generation. This is still a hilarious skewering of genre tropes and even the series own history. They did save some of the best gags away from the trailer. #ScaryMovie.”

Scary Movie plays the hits. Younger fans might not appreciate it as much as the older generation. This is still a hilarious skewering of genre tropes and even the series own history. They did save some of the best gags away from the trailer. #ScaryMovie pic.twitter.com/XrIBPbeqLi — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) June 4, 2026

Entertainment Writer/Critic Christopher Gallardo says, “#ScaryMovie is a mixed bag: it knows what it’s making fun of, but some of the humor doesn’t hit right. It’s a savagely raucous take on “re-quel” films with a variety of jokes that vary in execution. The good news is that Ghostface’s motives actually seemed interesting!”

#ScaryMovie is a mixed bag: it knows what it's making fun of, but some of the humor doesn't hit right. It's a savagely raucous take on "re-quel" films with a variety of jokes that vary in execution. The good news is that Ghostface's motives actually seemed interesting! pic.twitter.com/4izLrT5y3S — Christopher Gallardo (@chrisagwrites) June 4, 2026

More about the movie

Scary Movie’s upcoming film follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and the siblings Shorty and Brenda Meeks, as they reunite when the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Scary Movie 6 will be released on June 5.

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