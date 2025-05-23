Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbir starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf has released in theatres worldwide today. Unfortunately, the early reviews were mixed. Given the entire mess around theatrical/ OTT release, there was fear that the sci-fi romantic comedy would open below the 5 crore mark. But it has surpassed expectations. Scroll below for day 1 early trends at the Indian box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Day 1 Early Estimates

Karan Sharma’s directorial arrived in theatres in a direct box office clash with Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii. It remained the #1 choice of audience in advance booking. With morning occupancy of 9.40%, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer made a promising start at the ticket windows.

It would be safe to say that Bhool Chuk Maaf managed to beat the negative word-of-mouth on the opening day. The promotional offers on BookMyShow and other online-booking platforms definitely helped boost earnings. As per early trends, it earned 6-7 crores net on day 1.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Rajkummar Rao’s highest openers

Bhool Chuk Maaf went way beyond the opening day figures of Kai Po Che (4.50 crores). As per early estimates, it also left behind Judgementall Hai Kya (5.40 crores) and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (5.71 crores) to officially enter Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 openers of all time.

Take a look at Rajkummar Rao’s top 5 opening days below:

Stree 2– 64.80 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi- 6.85 crores Stree- 6.83 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf- 6-7 crores (estimates) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video- 5.71 crores

Rajkummar Rao’s opening-day streak continues!

Since Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao films have managed to earn 5 crore+ on day 1. After Stree 2, Mr & Mrs Mahi and Vicky Vidya Aur Woh Wala Video, Bhool Chuk Maaf has become his fourth film to maintain the successful streak.

It is now to be seen whether the sci-fi romantic comedy manages to shine like Stree 2 or eventually crashes like Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

