Love Hotel is the Bravo’s attempt at a dating series but the contestants are four of the most known faces of their popular, hit and long-running Real Housewives franchise.

The trailer of the show already hints at gorgeous views, romance, drama, and plenty of exciting moments for the fans to enjoy. With the premiere of the show not too far away, here’s everything we know about it including when it’s releasing, where to stream, who the host is, who are the cast members and what to expect from the series as well as the housewives.

Love Hotel: Premiere Date, Host & Filming Location

Love Hotel premieres on April 27 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The series has a total of 8 episodes which will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air on the network. The show was filmed at the Grand Velas Boutique Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico, and the episodes will feature its beautiful views amidst all the drama, confusion and romantic life chaos.

As for the host of the show, Joel Kim Booster will be helping the ladies on this new journey towards love. He is an actor, writer, and comedian and will be playing the role of a love concierge who will lead the ladies on their quest for love. Be it through questions and answers or other methods.

Love Hotel: Cast Details

The cast of Love Hotel features The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms Beador, The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps and The Real Housewives of Potomac cast members Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant. Luann is the only one of them who is not a part of the current season of her edition because RHONY was rebooted.

Love Hotel: What To Expect From It

As per the official synopsis of the series, “The women will decide who will check in and who will check out, and what is done with the coveted key to the Love Hotel.” Towards the end of their stay, they have to decide “if they want to check out of the Love Hotel coupled up or check out solo.” Gizelle recently sent off her daughters to college and is looking for some romance.

Shannon is “fresh off a very public and tumultuous breakup” and wants to have some fun while also “keeping an open heart and mind.” Ashley wants to actively dive back into the dating pool and “get over her self-described daddy issues.” Luann has had two divorces in her tumultuous personal life and is looking “to meet her next great love” hoping “third time is the charm.”

